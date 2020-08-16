Candidate for W.Va. State Treasurer visits Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A man running to be West Virginia State Treasurer visited Wood County this week as he hits the campaign trail in his dad’s RV.

His name is Riley Moore and he’s on the Republican ticket this fall. West Virginians may recognize his name, as he is the grandson of Arch Moore, a former governor of West Virginia, and the nephew of United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

Moore has a few main goals he would like to accomplish as treasurer. One, he says, is to bring more transparency to how West Virginian’s taxes are spent. Another is that he wants to modernize the office.

Should he beat incumbent John Perdue, Moore has a unique goal to implement a new savings program for individuals who want to pursue trade school instead of college. It would work very similarly to a 529 college savings plan, but for a vocational education. He calls it the “Jump Start Savings Plan,” and it would allow students who intend on working in a trade or craft to save up for tools, equipment, licenses, and more.

Before he went to college and began his political career, Moore was a certified welder. Though he is supportive of getting a college education, he says about 25 percent of the population actually has a college degree and he wants to help the other 75 percent of people into the workforce.

“[It] would mirror a college savings plan, but its for the working individual here in West Virginia, that’s gone to trade or technical school to save money for tools, equipment, licenses and certifications so they can buy those items and get going in their career path as quickly as possible upon their graduation,” said Moore.

It’s an idea he hopes will help West Virginia recover from the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore says his opponent is running for his seventh term as treasurer, a number Moore isn’t comfortable with. He says he believes term limits should be instituted to positions in the executive branch, much like the governor’s office.

On top of his own goals, Moore says he is a delegate for President Donald Trump.

He also has some experience in elected office already, as he spent two years in the West Virginia House of Delegates representing Jefferson County.

