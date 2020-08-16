Advertisement

COVID-19 W.VA. l 3 new deaths reported

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Three additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday by West Virginia health officials.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says this brings the death toll to 160.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Pleasants County, an 88-year old female from Mercer County and a 95-year old female from Logan County.

“I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities so we can protect one another and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the DHHR has confirmed 350,076 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,457 total cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (31), Berkeley (733), Boone (117), Braxton (8), Brooke (74), Cabell (447), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (63), Harrison (243), Jackson (166), Jefferson (304), Kanawha (1,066), Lewis (28), Lincoln (105), Logan (354), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (66), Mercer (227), Mineral (126), Mingo (200), Monongalia (986), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (39), Ohio (278), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (128), Putnam (216), Raleigh (292), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (18), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (218), Webster (4), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (275), Wyoming (46).

