Crews battling a structure fire in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire on Wood Street in Parkersburg. That’s near Frenchy’s 7th Street Carry-Out.

According to the WTAP reporter at the scene, the structure is a shed behind a home.

Parkesburg Police and Camden Clark Ambulance Services are also on scene.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

