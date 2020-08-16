Crews battling a structure fire in Parkersburg
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire on Wood Street in Parkersburg. That’s near Frenchy’s 7th Street Carry-Out.
According to the WTAP reporter at the scene, the structure is a shed behind a home.
Parkesburg Police and Camden Clark Ambulance Services are also on scene.
We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.
