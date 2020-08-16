Advertisement

Crews battling a structure fire in Parkersburg

Fire in Parkersburg
Fire in Parkersburg(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire on Wood Street in Parkersburg. That’s near Frenchy’s 7th Street Carry-Out.

According to the WTAP reporter at the scene, the structure is a shed behind a home.

Parkesburg Police and Camden Clark Ambulance Services are also on scene.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reaction to ruling on Waverly school complaint

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Reaction to judge's ruling on Waverly school issue

News

Car crashes through Camden Clark medical building

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A car crashed through a Camden Clark medical building. Authorities believe that the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

News

Coronavirus impacting Parkersburg tourism

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Coronavirus impacting Parkersburg tourism

News

Up to $5,000 reward for information about Athens County arson

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a vacant structure in Chauncey in Athens County.

Latest News

News

Buckeye Hills providing CARES Act funding for economic development

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Buckeye Hills Regional Council has received $400 thousand in CARES Act funding that will be going into economic development and support for areas affected by the pandemic.

News

Mother-daughter duo are drum majors for rival school bands 30 years apart

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
A mother-daughter duo has begun to notice some striking similarities between them, as both accomplished similar things at similar times.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 - OAC sets fall sports lineup for spring

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. moves ahead with fall sports

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Ella Lochary

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT