Health officials report 107 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths in W.Va. Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Sunday.

That brings the total count to 8,564.

DHHR officials did not report any additional deaths.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 355,168 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,564 total cases and 160 deaths.

The latest available data provided by DHHR officials reports 1,999 cases are currently active and 6,298 people have recovered.

Also according to this to data from DHHR, 132 patients are hospitalized. Fifty-four patients are in ICU, and 21 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (734), Boone (118), Braxton (8), Brooke (76), Cabell (450), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (170), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (88), Hancock (113), Hardy (63), Harrison (248), Jackson (168), Jefferson (305), Kanawha (1,080), Lewis (28), Lincoln (108), Logan (356), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (73), McDowell (67), Mercer (240), Mineral (127), Mingo (201), Monongalia (989), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (39), Ohio (279), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (130), Putnam (218), Raleigh (297), Randolph (214), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (19), Taylor (74), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (221), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (283), Wyoming (47).

