Rate of new cases and deaths well below 21-day average in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - New COVID-19 data from the Ohio Department of Health shows new cases from the last 24 hours are below the 21-day average.

On Sunday, 613 new cases were reported, which is below the 1,153 case average from the last three weeks.

In total, 108,287 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Two new deaths were reported Sunday, which is less than the average of 25. In total, 3,826 Ohioans have died from COVID-related complications.

The 24-hour change in hospitalizations and ICU admissions are also below the 21-day average.

Health officials say 86,926 people have recovered from the virus.

