Wood County Republican Party opens new headquarters in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Despite the rain, many came out to Vienna Saturday afternoon for the opening of the new Wood County Republican Party headquarters.

A few of the republican candidates attended the event, which was hosted by the Wood County Republican Executive Committee.

Those who came were able to purchase items like shirts, hats and yard signs.

The headquarters, which is located at the at the 2600 block of Grand Central Avenue, will be open Tuesday - Saturday from 12-6 PM.

After Labor Day, the headquarters will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 12-8 PM.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.