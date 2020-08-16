Advertisement

Wood County Republican Party opens new headquarters in Vienna

(KBTX)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Despite the rain, many came out to Vienna Saturday afternoon for the opening of the new Wood County Republican Party headquarters.

A few of the republican candidates attended the event, which was hosted by the Wood County Republican Executive Committee.

Those who came were able to purchase items like shirts, hats and yard signs.

The headquarters, which is located at the at the 2600 block of Grand Central Avenue, will be open Tuesday - Saturday from 12-6 PM.

After Labor Day, the headquarters will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 12-8 PM.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Candidate for W.Va. State Treasurer visits Wood County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Riley Moore is on the campaign trail, hoping to take over as West Virginia State Treasurer.

News

Crews battling a structure fire in Parkersburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Visible flames are coming out of a structure in Parkersburg.

News

Reaction to ruling on Waverly school complaint

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Reaction to judge's ruling on Waverly school issue

News

Car crashes through Camden Clark medical building

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A car crashed through a Camden Clark medical building. Authorities believe that the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus impacting Parkersburg tourism

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Coronavirus impacting Parkersburg tourism

News

Up to $5,000 reward for information about Athens County arson

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT
|
By Phyllis Smith
The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a vacant structure in Chauncey in Athens County.

News

Buckeye Hills providing CARES Act funding for economic development

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Buckeye Hills Regional Council has received $400 thousand in CARES Act funding that will be going into economic development and support for areas affected by the pandemic.

News

Mother-daughter duo are drum majors for rival school bands 30 years apart

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
A mother-daughter duo has begun to notice some striking similarities between them, as both accomplished similar things at similar times.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 - OAC sets fall sports lineup for spring

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT