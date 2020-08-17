Armed bank robbery takes place in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - An armed bank robbery occurred in Athens Monday morning. The robbery took place at the Hocking Valley Bank on State Street. Witness described the suspect as white male, 6′00″, thin build, short hair with shaved sides, and a raised bump on his forehead.

The suspect brandished a firearm, stole an employee’s vehicle, and fled with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Athens City Police Department 740-592-3313, make an anonymous tip through the City of Athens Website, or contact Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous 740-594-3331.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.