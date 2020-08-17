Advertisement

Belpre Schools ready to reopen safely to students

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Excitement, and anxiousness were two words that superintendent Jeff Greenley used to define how he feels about the start of the school year in Belpre.

The anxiousness is tied to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, and how it is going to affect the day-to-day schedule of Belpre Elementary and High schools.

While mask-wearing will be mandatory for staff and students, the school will continue to provide cleaning services to ensure safety throughout the building. The schools also want students and parents to do their parts in order to keep their peers from contracting the virus.

“One thing that would be great for students is if they could try facial coverings if they haven’t yet,” said Greenley. “Maybe just condition themselves in their homes. There’s a lot of variability in masks, types of masks, cut and feel, so families may want to try and see what they like.”

There is plenty of concern in the school system about what the virus is capable of, but Greenley ensures that staff members and students alike will be safe.

“I think that, like everybody right now, there’s always going to be a certain level of anxiety about the school year,” Greenley said. But, we have done our best to communicate and mitigate where we can, and be supportive of our faculty members.”

Students will enter school, at first, in multiple groups coming in on different days. That will change based off of Washington County’s standing in Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System.

If a virus surge occurs, the school system will not hesitate to make necessary changes to avoid widespread contraction of COVID-19.

“We will deal with it as it comes,” said Greenley. “If we feel like there is a large enough surge in either building, we will switch to hybrid, virtual. I think we’ve been consistent since we announced school reopening that we want to be safe about this.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

