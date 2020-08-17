Advertisement

Boat reportedly explodes in Cheat Lake

Officials say a boat exploded in Cheat Lake Sunday.
Officials say a boat exploded in Cheat Lake Sunday.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials from Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department (Co. 14) confirm a boat exploded Sunday afternoon.

Officials also say there were multiple transports.

Adam Romesburg, who was fishing at Cheat Lake’s Mt. Chateau Rd. dock when the incident occurred, said he saw a large parade of emergency services vehicles travel through Mt. Chateau Rd. at around 7 o’clock.

“We thought someone was in trouble,” says Romesburg.

“We didn’t see anything except for all the emergency vehicles coming, for that many fire trucks and police cars, especially the ambulances - there were five or six ambulances as well, we knew there was some kind of big accident with boats.”

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

