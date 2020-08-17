Advertisement

Equipment upgrades to affect traffic in Marietta

Published: Aug. 17, 2020
MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) - As part of continuous improvements to its electrical system, AEP Ohio crews will upgrade underground and overhead equipment, intermittently affecting traffic patterns at a Marietta intersection.

Work will take place at the intersection of Colegate Drive and Greene Street with intermittent lane closures needed at various times on either street.

Message boards will be placed on affected roads to alert drivers to the specific dates and times of when closures will occur. Flaggers also will help maintain traffic flow in the work zone.

Work will begin August 24 and continue through November 6. Crews will be onsite each week Monday through Thursday 8 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Crews are continuing to enhance the electrical system in the area to ensure reliable service to homes and businesses.

Those who would like to ask questions are asked to call the Engineering Department at (740) 373-5495).

