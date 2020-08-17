Flags to be lowered to honor former Wood County House member

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Flags at the West Virginia State Capitol complex and at all state-owned buildings in Wood County will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday to honor Robert T. Goldenberg, a former House of Delegates member from Parkersburg.

Goldenberg, 96, died Thursday at his home in Parkersburg.

At the time of his death, Goldenberg was the oldest practicing attorney in the state, having done so for 69 years.

Goldenberg represented Wood County in the House of Delegates in 1961-62, prompting Gov. Jim Justice to order U.S. and West Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff between dusk and dawn on Tuesday.

Goldenberg served in the U.S. Navy as a minesweeper during combat in the Pacific Theatre, including the invasion of Okinawa.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School and obtained his undergraduate and law degree from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia.

He was also a former president of the West Virginia state Trial Lawyers Association and served on the board of directors of numerous organizations in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

A funeral for Goldenberg will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday outside the River Office Park, 300 Star Ave., Parkersburg. A private burial service with military honors will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.