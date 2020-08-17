Man jailed on drug, weapons charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio- (WTAP) - A Guysville, Ohio, man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after he was arrested by Athens County sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop on Route 33.

Jeffrey L. Metcalf, 30, faces charges of having weapons while under disability, improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, drug trafficking and drug possession.

Deputies stopped his car for a possible registration violation near Carr Road in Nelsonville on Friday and found three loaded firearms, suspected methamphetamine, additional drug paraphernalia and $4,836.

Metcalf was transported to SEORJ without incident and was charged with weapons under disability, a felony of the 3rd degree, improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, all felonies of the 4th degree. Additional charges are expected pending lab results.

