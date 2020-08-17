Advertisement

Obituary: Francis “Buck” Delancy

By Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Francis “Buck” Delancy, Sr. age 84 of Coolville, OH passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence.

He was born July 24, 1936 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Wirt and Isa Brookover Delancy. Buck was retired from Hocking Tire and was a member of the Belpre Church of Christ. He was a member of the Crossroads Messengers Gospel Group and enjoyed restoring older vehicles.

Buck is survived by his wife and love of his life, Martha Page Delancy; brother-in-law, Dwain and Diane Hartley of Parkersburg; Chuck and Patty Hinzman of Little Hocking; and many additional special friends.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with Travis Williams officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Glen Reedis Wright
Obituary: Harriet Joy Stella
Obituary: James Stanley “Jim” Lane
Obituary: Suda M. Scroggins

Obituaries

Obituary: Robert T. Goldenberg
Obituary: Marian Ruth (Layfield) McPherson
Obituary: Clyta Necia Swartz Patterson
Obituary: Radarman Senior Chief (RET) Charles F. Fisher
Obituary: Freddie Earl Schreckengost
Obituary: James Paul “Big Jim” Farley