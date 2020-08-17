Obituary: Francis “Buck” Delancy

Francis “Buck” Delancy, Sr. age 84 of Coolville, OH passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence.

He was born July 24, 1936 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Wirt and Isa Brookover Delancy. Buck was retired from Hocking Tire and was a member of the Belpre Church of Christ. He was a member of the Crossroads Messengers Gospel Group and enjoyed restoring older vehicles.

Buck is survived by his wife and love of his life, Martha Page Delancy; brother-in-law, Dwain and Diane Hartley of Parkersburg; Chuck and Patty Hinzman of Little Hocking; and many additional special friends.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with Travis Williams officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

