Obituary: George E. “Buddy” Dalton

George E. “Buddy” Dalton, Sr., 75, of Marietta passed away at 7:30 pm, Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home. He was born October 31, 1944, in Morgantown, WV, a son of Russell and Bertha Walker Dalton.

George was a service manager for Gress Equipment for over 30 years. He was a member of First Church of The Nazarene and of the Operating Engineers. He enjoyed woodworking and watching his grandchildren’s activities.

On November 23, 1963, he married Penny Lee Cozzens who survives with one son and two daughters: Monica (Scott) McPherson of Marietta, George E. (Michelle) Dalton, Jr. of Newport and Tina (Tyler) Barnes of Vincent; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Marty Welch.

Following George’s wishes, he will be cremated and a family service will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions will be appreciated to Humane Society of Mid-Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

