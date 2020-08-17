Obituary: Harriet Joy Stella

Harriet Joy Stella, 77, of Marietta, Ohio, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 13, 1943 in Norwalk, Connecticut, to Henry Edward and Pearl Ann Nathan Nowack.

Harriet attended Norwalk Schools and hairdressers’ school. She was a school bus driver for disabled children for 14 years. Harriet was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, Mid-Ohio Valley Dragons, was a cub scout leader and Franciscan meal volunteer.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Stella, Jr., whom she married on July 22, 1963; three children, Dawn Bell (Allen) of Marietta, Scott Stella (Kris) of Naugatuck, Connecticut, and Michael Stella of Marietta; three grandchildren, Aimee Stella (Todd Stacy), Skye Stella (Kyle Andrew) and Ciara Stella; great granddaughter, Hannah Joy Stacy; sister, Lynne Jackson (Alan); and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil service at 3:00 p.m. that day. Safety precautions will be taken, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed, with no lingering after greeting the family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. John Michael Campbell celebrating.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. John Michael Campbell celebrating.

