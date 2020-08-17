Obituary: James Stanley “Jim” Lane

James Stanley “Jim” Lane, 74, of Vincent, Ohio, died on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Harmar Place in Marietta, Ohio. He was born on September 21, 1945 in Marietta, Ohio, to George Stanley and Eula Arlene Rogers Lane.

Jim was a 1963 graduate of Windsor High School and received his B.S. and Masters in Education from Ohio University. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Jim was an Art Teacher for Fort Frye Schools, retiring in 2006 after 21 years of teaching. He was a member of the Barlow-Vincent Church of Christ, loved traveling, especially cruises, and enjoyed art and painting.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Sue Houser Lane, whom he married on June 1, 1969; son, Jonathan Lane (Jessica) of Fort Meade, Maryland; granddaughter, Paige Magoto of Milledgeville, GA; and sister, Joann Lane McKibben (Gary) of Athens, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Roger Lane.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with a service at 1:00 pm at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens in Parkersburg, WV. Safety precautions will be taken, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed, with no lingering after greeting the family.

Donations may be directed in his memory to the Barlow-Vincent Church of Christ, 6429 St. Rt. 339, Vincent, Ohio 45784. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lane family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

