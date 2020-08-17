Obituary: Janet “Dee” Davis

Janet “Dee” Davis, 63 of Parkersburg passed away August 17, 2020 at The Willows Center.

She was born June 21, 1957 in Parkersburg, daughter of the late Franklin Eugene and Janet Juanita Rawson Davis.

Dee is survived by a brother, Michael Davis (Donna) of Mineral Wells; and nephews, Christopher Michael Davis and Scott Franklin Davis.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin “Doug” Davis.

Per Dee’s wishes there will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.