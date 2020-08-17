Obituary: Philip E. Rogers

Philip E. Rogers, 81, of Belpre passed away August 15, 2020 at Belpre Landing Nursing & Rehabilitation.

He was born on March 12, 1939 in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late Charles E. and Isabell M. Kiger Rogers.

Phil served his country in the US Army and was a member of American Legion Post #15. He had worked at the Parkersburg News & Sentinel for 34 years before retiring. He enjoyed shooting, bass fishing and golf.

Phil is survived by his son Mark A. Rogers of Little Hocking, daughter-in-law Mandy Rogers, grandchildren, Amy Lynn, Anna, Rosemary and Braden, sisters Janice Stephan, Myrna Jones and longtime family friend Lois Caplinger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Dodd Rogers in 2003, and sons Gregory L. Rogers and Randy E. Rogers.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Dennis Pratt officiating.

Burial will follow at Torch Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 - 7 on Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Humane Society - Ohio Valley 90 Mount Tom Rd, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

