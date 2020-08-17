Obituary: Walter Lynn Martin

Walter Lynn Martin, 86, of Ellenboro, WV, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV, following a sudden illness.

Lynn was born May 31, 1934 in Buckhannon, WV, a son of the late Walter Dallas and Ella Katherine (Cutwright) Martin. For 30 years, Lynn worked as a senior analyst at Globe Metallurgical of Beverly, OH. He eventually retired as a lab technician for Cytec Industries of Belmont, WV. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Greenwood, WV, and Lynn was an avid sports fan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mona Louise (Seese) Martin; sons, Clifford Ryan Martin of Beverly, OH; Michael Wade Martin (Jan) of Waterford, OH, and Todd Lewis Martin of Waterford, OH; 6 loving grandchildren, and 15 loving great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Lynn was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy Eugene Martin; daughter in law, Sue Martin; sisters, Lois Sizemore, Mary Ann Stewart, and brother, Ralph L. Martin.

Funeral services will be 1pm, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow the service in the Lamberton Cemetery in Ellenboro, WV. Visitation will be 11am-1pm on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

