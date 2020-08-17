Ohio Pioneers traveling exhibit opens in Marietta Armory

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Ohio Pioneers traveling exhibit is now open in the Marietta Armory, courtesy of the Marietta College Legacy Library.

The exhibit is based off of David McCullough’s novel “The Pioneers,” which details the early settlement of the Northwest Territory in the United States, of which Marietta was named the first city in 1788.

The purpose of the exhibit is so visitors from in, and out, of town can appreciate the history of what Marietta meant to the history of the United States, as well as being influenced to read McCullough’s book.

“I think that folks will get a better idea once they have taken a look at the exhibit,” said Deana Clark, Executive Director of the Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. “And maybe (receive) some first hand information, that is in the book, but it’s just really interesting to get to see that here in this exhibit.”

The exhibit is open in the bottom floor of the armory on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

