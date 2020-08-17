Parkersburg Homecoming receives funding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - With fairs and festivals in West Virginia being amongst the many events that won’t happen as a part of this pandemic, Governor Jim Justice has provided some of these attractions in Wood County with some funding.

One of the parades that benefitted from this was Parkersburg Homecoming, as they received more than $87 hundred in funding as a part of the CARES Act. They will be using this money to assist themselves financially for both this and for next year’s homecoming parade.

A lot of people, they want things to do. They want to get out of the house and do things, in 2020 you haven’t been able to. And this is going to help us with our funding this year. Even though we’re not doing anything this year. As well as 2021.

The homecoming committee is looking into standalone events later in the year to help raise more money for next year.

Some other parades that are receiving funding in Wood County as a part of the CARES Act are the Belleville Homecoming parade and the W. Va. Interstate and Exposition Fair.

