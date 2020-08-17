Advertisement

Parkersburg Homecoming receives funding

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - With fairs and festivals in West Virginia being amongst the many events that won’t happen as a part of this pandemic, Governor Jim Justice has provided some of these attractions in Wood County with some funding.

One of the parades that benefitted from this was Parkersburg Homecoming, as they received more than $87 hundred in funding as a part of the CARES Act. They will be using this money to assist themselves financially for both this and for next year’s homecoming parade.

A lot of people, they want things to do. They want to get out of the house and do things, in 2020 you haven’t been able to. And this is going to help us with our funding this year. Even though we’re not doing anything this year. As well as 2021.

John Mike Nichols, Parkersburg Homecoming Spokesperson

The homecoming committee is looking into standalone events later in the year to help raise more money for next year.

Some other parades that are receiving funding in Wood County as a part of the CARES Act are the Belleville Homecoming parade and the W. Va. Interstate and Exposition Fair.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVU Medicine Camden Clark hosts Health and Wellness Day

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Angel Thompson
WVU Medicine Camden Clark hosts Health and Wellness Day

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg South Patriots Football Frenzy First Look

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Dee Jackson

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Regional

Ohio Pioneers traveling exhibit opens in Marietta Armory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The Ohio Pioneers traveling exhibit is now open at the Marietta armory

Latest News

Back To School

Belpre Schools ready to reopen safely to students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Belpre schools will reopen to students one week from Monday

News

WTAP News @ 5 - St. Mary's High School football practice resumes

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - WVU Parkersburg begins fall semester

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Belpre City Schools ready for students to return safely

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Opponent accuses governor of "fudging" COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago