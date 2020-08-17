Advertisement

Two kids helping out area K-9’s

Shanna (left) and Hunter (right) are organizing a fundraiser to help raise money for local K-9's
Shanna (left) and Hunter (right) are organizing a fundraiser to help raise money for local K-9's(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Two kids from the Mid-Ohio Valley are taking their love for K-9′s and putting that towards a donation fundraiser to help local K-9 departments.

Because the state and local governments do not fund K-9 departments, all payments for materials are out of pocket for the local police departments and sheriff’s offices.

Shanna and Hunter are holding a donation yard sale to help purchase some of those materials that cost upwards of $3,000.

“We’re having a donation sale for all the K-9 dogs,” said Shanna Thompson, who is helping organize the fundraiser. “To help them out, raise money to get their shots paid for, and their vests so they can have that for when they’re out so they don’t get hurt.”

The sale is happening from August 20 through the 22nd at 1803 Princeton Street in Parkersburg. All fundraisers will begin at 8 a.m.

