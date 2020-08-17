Vienna business owners partner to hosts food-drive for The Gathering food pantry

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Jon Six of Jon Six and Victoria West of Gift Gallery of Vienna have been collecting food to give to the gathering food pantry throughout the pandemic and Sunday the pair put their resources together to have a community food drive.

Community members drove up with non-perishable food items and organizers were able to fill the shopping center with food.

“When the pandemic started, that’s when we started delivering groceries to people who couldn’t get out and it has grown so rapidly, so fast that we would never dream it would be costing us a $1000 a week, but with everyone in the community’s support we haven’t missed a week,” said Jon Six, owner, Jon Six Hair Company.

Jon Six says collecting food for the pantry is really his calling and he enjoys helping the community. Six says with the help of the community, they are able to feed 150 families a week.

“It made sense for us to celebrate his birthday and involve the community because he is one of the most loved individuals in our town and whenever he’s got passion in his heart for something...everybody gets on board and supports,” said Victoria West, Gift Gallery of Vienna, owner.

If you are interested in donating or picking up food, visit the The Gathering church, 14th street campus between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, organizers deliver groceries, and between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

