Advertisement

Vienna business owners partner to hosts food-drive for The Gathering food pantry

Jon Six and Gift Gallery of Vienna partner to feed the community
Vienna shopping center
Vienna shopping center(Angel Thompson)
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Jon Six of Jon Six and Victoria West of Gift Gallery of Vienna have been collecting food to give to the gathering food pantry throughout the pandemic and Sunday the pair put their resources together to have a community food drive.

Community members drove up with non-perishable food items and organizers were able to fill the shopping center with food.

“When the pandemic started, that’s when we started delivering groceries to people who couldn’t get out and it has grown so rapidly, so fast that we would never dream it would be costing us a $1000 a week, but with everyone in the community’s support we haven’t missed a week,” said Jon Six, owner, Jon Six Hair Company.

Jon Six says collecting food for the pantry is really his calling and he enjoys helping the community. Six says with the help of the community, they are able to feed 150 families a week.

“It made sense for us to celebrate his birthday and involve the community because he is one of the most loved individuals in our town and whenever he’s got passion in his heart for something...everybody gets on board and supports,” said Victoria West, Gift Gallery of Vienna, owner.

If you are interested in donating or picking up food, visit the The Gathering church, 14th street campus between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, organizers deliver groceries, and between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boat reportedly explodes in Cheat Lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Officials say a boat exploded Sunday afternoon in Cheat Lake.

News

Rate of new cases and deaths well below 21-day average in Ohio

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
New COVID-19 data from the Ohio Department of Health shows new cases from the last 24 hours is below the 21-day average.

News

Health officials report 107 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths in W.Va. Sunday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, health officials report 107 COVID-19 cases in West Virginia.

News

Crews battle a structure fire in Parkersburg

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers and Hannah Stutler
Visible flames are coming out of a structure in Parkersburg.

Latest News

News

Candidate for W.Va. State Treasurer visits Wood County

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Riley Moore is on the campaign trail, hoping to take over as West Virginia State Treasurer.

News

Wood County Republican Party opens new headquarters in Vienna

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Stutler
The headquarters, which is located at the at the 2600 block of Grand Central Avenue, will be open Tuesday - Saturday from 12-6 PM.

News

Reaction to ruling on Waverly school complaint

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Reaction to judge's ruling on Waverly school issue

News

Car crashes through Camden Clark medical building

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A car crashed through a Camden Clark medical building. Authorities believe that the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

News

COVID-19 W.VA. l 3 new deaths reported

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT
|
By Kim Rafferty
There are 8,457 total cases reported in West Virginia.

News

Coronavirus impacting Parkersburg tourism

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
By Angel Thompson
Coronavirus impacting Parkersburg tourism