Vienna church to hold school supply giveaway

(WIBW)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - City Souls Ministries Baptist Church in Vienna is holding a backpack and school supply giveaway on Friday, August 21 from 6 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

The event will be drive-through. When parents arrive, they will be asked which color backpack they would prefer, and the backpack, filled with a variety of school supplies, will be placed in the car by volunteers in order to avoid contact.

The supplies will include pencils, crayons, pencil sharpeners, highlighters, notebooks, folders, and more. The church’s goal is to provide supplies that would be useful both to students learning in the classroom and virtually. All supplies will be given to families free of charge.

In addition, while it is an annual event, the church feels there is potentially an additional need this year, as many in the area are experiencing financial challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While this is the third year the church has held the event, it is the first time it has been offered on a drive-through basis.

“The last two years, we offered the event at a city park where we’ve had a free community event with a jumpy house and food and different fun, free activities for the community. Unfortunately this year, with social distancing, we weren’t able to do that, so we had to come up with a new, exciting way to make it happen. So we’re thankful that we’re still able to provide these supplies to anyone who could use them in our community,” said Stacy Easter, member of the church’s volunteer organizing team. 

The supplies were obtained using donations from Suddenlink and Blueprints adoption agency in Parkersburg. An additional goal of the event is to raise awareness for the need for families to consider adopting or fostering a child, and those who would like to learn more are encouraged to visit the Blueprints website or call (304) 422-3159.

The school supplies are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and approximately 330 backpacks will be available. Additional information can be found on the event’s Facebook page

