Wood County may make improvements to absentee ballot drop boxes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wood County officials hope a more secure “drop box” can be installed for voters to turn in absentee ballots for the fall election.

The county commission had a look Monday at boxes that have been used in other states.

A smaller, light blue box was placed outside the courthouse for the primary election, when the courthouse was closed in March and April.

As of Monday, more than 300 requests for mail-in ballots had been returned to the county clerk’s office, out of 1,700 sent out last week.

The ballots themselves will be mailed out in September, and, in spite of an ongoing debate at the federal level, the belief is the postal service in the Mountain State can handle the mailing process.

”We have talked with the West Virginia postmaster, who is trying to make sure everything is labeled correctly,” said Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes, “and that there’s nothing on their side that would slow things down. The way things sound, they’re more than willing to make sure everything gets processed as quickly as they can.”

Rhodes also notes voters can track their ballots by calling the clerk’s office, or through the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.

Meanwhile, the Wood County Courthouse and the Donald F. Black Annex are expected to be opened to walk-in traffic again on Wednesday.

A 14-day quarantine on both buildings was ordered earlier this month, after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Commisson President Blair Couch says no more positive cases have been reported.

