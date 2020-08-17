Advertisement

WVU Medicine Camden Clark hosts Health and Wellness Day

WVU Medicine Camden Clark hosts drive-thru Health and Wellness Day
By Angel Thompson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020
VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - WVU Medicine hosts its Health and Wellness Day four times a year.

Due to the pandemic, organizers had to make some adjustments and held a drive-thru version at the Grand Central Mall. Community members drive-up and pick up informational packets along with a $15 blood test voucher and 100 EKG’s.

“We wanted to figure out some way to help our community, we do our blood screenings quarterly for the community, said Louie Haer, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Health and Wellness Center, director.

WVU Medicine was able to service 500 people and they will have until the end of September to use the vouchers.

