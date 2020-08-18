Advertisement

DeVol steps down and Binegar takes over Belpre High School football.

WTAP News @ 6 - Football Frenzy First Look: Belpre Golden Eagles
WTAP News @ 6 - Football Frenzy First Look: Belpre Golden Eagles
By Jim Wharton and Jesse Wharff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - When the Belpre Golden Eagles start their new football season less than 2 weeks, they will have a new coach running the program

Head coach Mike Devol is stepping down from those duties and his assistant, Lance Binegar, will be the new head coach. The change was announced Monday evening at the Belpre City Schools Board of Education meeting

DeVol needs some time off in the coming weeks and won’t be available to coach in the short term.

He’s has been a winner wherever he’s coached around the Mid Ohio Valley and he helped turn around the Golden Eagles program in his 3 years there. DuVol won’t be leaving the Eagles or the coaching ranks. He’s staying on as a volunteer assistant coach when he returns, and he’ll retire at the end of the season.

Binegar joined DuVol’s coaching staff this summer after a successful run heading up the Parkersburg Catholic football program.

Now he’ll continue the process of building a successful program with the Golden Eagles

“ Being part of the Eagles is...I don’t want to say it’s emotional for me but it’s very exciting, I would say, to be a part of them. They have a great tradition and hopefully we can carry it on.” Binegar told WTAP Sports.

Belpre opens up the season on Friday Aug. 28 at home against Shenandoah

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Football Frenzy First Look- West Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Wharton
Previews of area West Virginia high school football teams as they prepare for the new season.

Sports

Lightning zaps Blue Jackets

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Sports

West Virginia has system in place to move forward with Fall high school athletics.

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The state of West Virginia is moving forward with high school athletics in the Fall

Sports

Ohio Athletic Conference sets Fall sports Spring plan

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The Ohio Athletic Conference announces preliminary spring competition schedules for football, soccer and volleyball..

Latest News

Sports

Browns starting C Tretter sidelined after procedure on knee

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Browns starting center JC Tretter underwent a surgical procedure on his knee and could be out for an extended period.

Sports

Ohio set to announce the fate of the high school Fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will announce the fate of the Fall sports season on Tuesday Aug. 28.

Sports

Mountain East Conference postpones Fall sports season.

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
The Mountain East Conference postpones the Fall sports season until next spring

Sports

Blue Jackets top Lightning

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT
Columbus evens Stanley Cup playoff series with Tampa Bay at 1 game apiece with 3-1 victory

Sports

Pirates power past Reds

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT
The Pittsburgh Pirates pound Cincinnati 9-6.

Sports

Fall Sports Scoreboard

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Southeastern Ohio high school golf teams compete in the Waterford Invitational