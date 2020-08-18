DeVol steps down and Binegar takes over Belpre High School football.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - When the Belpre Golden Eagles start their new football season less than 2 weeks, they will have a new coach running the program

Head coach Mike Devol is stepping down from those duties and his assistant, Lance Binegar, will be the new head coach. The change was announced Monday evening at the Belpre City Schools Board of Education meeting

DeVol needs some time off in the coming weeks and won’t be available to coach in the short term.

He’s has been a winner wherever he’s coached around the Mid Ohio Valley and he helped turn around the Golden Eagles program in his 3 years there. DuVol won’t be leaving the Eagles or the coaching ranks. He’s staying on as a volunteer assistant coach when he returns, and he’ll retire at the end of the season.

Binegar joined DuVol’s coaching staff this summer after a successful run heading up the Parkersburg Catholic football program.

Now he’ll continue the process of building a successful program with the Golden Eagles

“ Being part of the Eagles is...I don’t want to say it’s emotional for me but it’s very exciting, I would say, to be a part of them. They have a great tradition and hopefully we can carry it on.” Binegar told WTAP Sports.

Belpre opens up the season on Friday Aug. 28 at home against Shenandoah

