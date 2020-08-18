Advertisement

DeWine allows high school sports to continue amid pandemic

With spectators limited to parents
(WTVG)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gov. Mike DeWine says all Ohio high school sports may go forward this year, but some fall sports like football can be delayed until the spring if schools wish.

The governor hinted last week that sports will go ahead with limited attendance and many decisions left up to parents, schools and local health departments.

DeWine’s decision comes as practice is underway at some schools and suspended at others out of concerns over spreading the coronavirus.

The National Federation of State High School Associations says dozens of states nationwide delayed fall sports, and at least 15 won’t play high school football this autumn.

