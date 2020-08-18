Advertisement

DeWine set to announce high school sports plan

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine hints at an announcement allowing fall sports to be played coming Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ready to announce his plan for fall high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor has hinted that sports will go ahead with restrictions and many decisions left up to parents, schools and local health departments.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association also suggested last week that sports will go on. DeWine’s announcement on Tuesday comes as practice is underway at some schools and suspended at others out of concerns over the coronavirus.

Ohio’s largest district, Columbus, suspended school sports and extracurricular activities as of Friday.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has been one of the loudest voices advocating that fall high school sports proceed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former University of Dayton football player has been outspoken on this issue on his personal Twitter account.

He tweeted last week that good results can’t be expected when sports are taken away from young people. DeWine press secretary Dan Tierney says the two agree on the value of youth sports.

