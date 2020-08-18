Drop box to be installed at Washington County elections office

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Board of Elections plans a better way for voters to drop off absentee ballots for the fall election.

The election board will soon place a drop box at its parking area in front of its offices on Davis Avenue in Marietta.

It will be lighted so customers can see it at night-and it will be monitored by a surveillance camera.

It will replace the mail slow that’s been in use since the primary elections.

In keeping with the wishes of Secretary of State Frank LaRose, it will be the only box in the county where voters can leave absentee ballots.

”It will be emptied every morning by a bipartisan team, a Democrat and a Republican,” says Karen Pawloski, Deputy Director of the county elections board. “We’ll bring them in here, and they will be locked into our bipartisan cage, which only a Democrat and a Republican have a key to. We can open them as early as 19 days before the election.”

LaRose has voiced concerns drop boxes at multiple locations, while more convenient for voters, would cause security problems and be difficult for elections employees to empty on a regular basis.

The Secretary of State’s office will be sending applications to registered Ohio voters for absentee, or mail-in ballots, beginning the first weekend in September.

Applications need to be completed with the voter’s full name, birth date, and the last four digits of their Social Security number or their driver’s license number.

Ballots will be sent out October 6, the same day early voting begins. The deadline to register to vote for the fall elections is a day earlier, October 5, at 9:00 P.M.

