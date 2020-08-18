Advertisement

Football Frenzy First Look- West Virginia

High school football preview
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg South Patriots Football Frenzy First Look
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg South Patriots Football Frenzy First Look
By Jim Wharton
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - High school football teams in West Virginia begin their preseason training camps this week leading up to the kick off of the new season on the first weekend of September.

Over the coming days check here for a first look at the prospects of Mountain State high school programs in the Mid Ohio Valley.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

DeVol steps down and Binegar takes over Belpre High School football.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Wharton and Jesse Wharff
Mike DeVol steps down as head coach of the Belpre High School Football team; Assistant coach Lance Binegar is named to take over.

Sports

Lightning zaps Blue Jackets

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Sports

West Virginia has system in place to move forward with Fall high school athletics.

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The state of West Virginia is moving forward with high school athletics in the Fall

Sports

Ohio Athletic Conference sets Fall sports Spring plan

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The Ohio Athletic Conference announces preliminary spring competition schedules for football, soccer and volleyball..

Latest News

Sports

Browns starting C Tretter sidelined after procedure on knee

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Browns starting center JC Tretter underwent a surgical procedure on his knee and could be out for an extended period.

Sports

Ohio set to announce the fate of the high school Fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will announce the fate of the Fall sports season on Tuesday Aug. 28.

Sports

Mountain East Conference postpones Fall sports season.

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
The Mountain East Conference postpones the Fall sports season until next spring

Sports

Blue Jackets top Lightning

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT
Columbus evens Stanley Cup playoff series with Tampa Bay at 1 game apiece with 3-1 victory

Sports

Pirates power past Reds

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT
The Pittsburgh Pirates pound Cincinnati 9-6.

Sports

Fall Sports Scoreboard

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Southeastern Ohio high school golf teams compete in the Waterford Invitational