Frontier Local Schools excited to bring students back

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -

Frontier Local Schools superintendent Beth Brown remains optimistic about what should be the most interesting, and different school year in recent memory.

The last few weeks was the first time the entire staff had been in the facilities for almost a year, and Brown says it was an exciting moment to see everyone come back.

“It was great to be back,” said Brown. “You could feel that excitement. A little bit of anxiety, but not bad, and I believe our staff is just ready to have students. We planned for months now, adjusted to different changes, as they have been given to us, and I think everyone is just ready to go.”

Like other schools in the Washington County area, and across Ohio, mask-wearing is mandatory for students and staff members, but Frontier is looking for a creative way to give students a break from wearing the masks, as well as conditioning them to keep them on while in the building.

“(The staff) needs to figure out different ways, creatively, during a school day, to give our students a little break,” Brown said. “As well as themselves. None of us are used to wearing anything like that for hours.”

With a small nursing staff, there will always be concern that a COVID-19 outbreak could occur during the school year at any point. Brown, however, continues to remain optimistic that the school year will be a safe one.

“I’m thinking more on the positive,” said Brown. “I don’t know if we’ll have any cases. All of that is just a guess, and so we’re doing everything that we possibly can.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.