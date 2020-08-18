Lightning zaps Blue Jackets

TORONTO (AP) _ Andrei Vasilevskiy had 28 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Barclay Goodrow and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist as the Lightning pushed the Blue Jackets to the verge of elimination after being swept by Columbus in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

Cam Atkinson scored for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo had 20 saves.

