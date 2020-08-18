Advertisement

Lightning zaps Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets trail best of 7 opening round playoff series 3 games to 1.
(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) _ Andrei Vasilevskiy had 28 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Barclay Goodrow and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist as the Lightning pushed the Blue Jackets to the verge of elimination after being swept by Columbus in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

Cam Atkinson scored for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo had 20 saves.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

DeVol steps down and Binegar takes over Belpre High School football.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Wharton and Jesse Wharff
Mike DeVol steps down as head coach of the Belpre High School Football team; Assistant coach Lance Binegar is named to take over.

Sports

Football Frenzy First Look- West Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Wharton
Previews of area West Virginia high school football teams as they prepare for the new season.

Sports

West Virginia has system in place to move forward with Fall high school athletics.

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The state of West Virginia is moving forward with high school athletics in the Fall

Sports

Ohio Athletic Conference sets Fall sports Spring plan

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The Ohio Athletic Conference announces preliminary spring competition schedules for football, soccer and volleyball..

Latest News

Sports

Browns starting C Tretter sidelined after procedure on knee

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Browns starting center JC Tretter underwent a surgical procedure on his knee and could be out for an extended period.

Sports

Ohio set to announce the fate of the high school Fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will announce the fate of the Fall sports season on Tuesday Aug. 28.

Sports

Mountain East Conference postpones Fall sports season.

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
The Mountain East Conference postpones the Fall sports season until next spring

Sports

Blue Jackets top Lightning

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT
Columbus evens Stanley Cup playoff series with Tampa Bay at 1 game apiece with 3-1 victory

Sports

Pirates power past Reds

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT
The Pittsburgh Pirates pound Cincinnati 9-6.

Sports

Fall Sports Scoreboard

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Southeastern Ohio high school golf teams compete in the Waterford Invitational