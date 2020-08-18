Advertisement

Marietta Community Foundation and the Salvation Army to ensure Christmas gifts for children

By WTAP
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Although the holidays are several months away, Marietta Community Foundation is making sure that Santa is still coming to town for a thousand local children in need this Christmas.

Last year, Washington-Morgan Community Action announced that they would be retiring their Secret Santa Program, a program that gave gifts to roughly 800 children throughout Washington County.

However, through a partnership with The Salvation Army of Marietta Ohio, Marietta Community Foundation is ensuring that the children, previously served through Secret Santa, will still have the joy of seeing gifts under their Christmas trees.

“This has, and continues to be, a rough year,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of the Foundation. “We want to end 2020 on a high note and what better way to do that than spreading hope to children in our community!”

Salvation Army served approximately 200 children in the Angel Tree Program last year, a similar program to Secret Santa. To accommodate the estimated 800 children previously enrolled in Secret Santa, the Foundation has partnered with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program by providing support services and $10,000 to build a fund for sustainability.

“It’s hard to put into words how much this means,” said Lieutenant Megan Mortez of The Salvation Army in Marietta. “We’ve known since last winter when it was announced that Secret Santa wouldn’t be an option going forward, that the need for Angel Tree would be greater. I was nervous and didn’t know how we were going to meet the need, but just at the right time the Community Foundation stepped forward with this proposal.”

This fund will provide a solid base that Salvation Army can build upon for future sustainability of the program. This will enable The Salvation Army to increase its program’s capacity to serve a total of 1,000 local children in need.

“We’ve partnered with the Community Foundation before on several projects, and I can truly say that their generosity knows no bounds,” said Lt. Moretz. “I’m thrilled that, with their help, we will be able to make Christmas happen for children across Washington County.”

