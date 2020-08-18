Marietta Girl Scouts clean up Kroger Wetlands

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The City of Marietta has seen improvements this summer, thanks in most part due to the All Out Roll Out project.

But Tuesday, the city received help from the Marietta Girl Scouts.

The Girl Scouts gathered at the Kroger Wetlands to pick up litter in the parking lot and on the wetland trails, and repaint the sign and pull weeds from the landscaping around the sign for their community service project.

The girls were excited to help out the community, and first ward councilman Michael Scales made an appearance to show his appreciation for the work being done.

One member of the Girl Scouts, Lily Phelps says, “we saw that this place didn’t look as good as we had hoped, we’re really happy that we can do this and we think its really important because helping and picking up and making our Earth good, makes us feel good.”

