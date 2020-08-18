Organization to provide mini-grants for W.Va. COVID-19 projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - The Charleston-based organization Volunteer West Virginia announced last week that it is taking applications for its Be Kin Mini-Grants, which it plans to give to organizations throughout the state to be used on projects designed to support the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The grants will be up to $500 each, and the organization has $14,000 total available for the program.

“The program is to inspire local organizations throughout the state to think about how they can do service projects and engage volunteers during this unprecedented time,” said Dana Bryant, Volunteer West Virginia’s communications coordinator.

Volunteer West Virginia is looking at proposals from organizations for projects that will support local communities in a variety of ways. And for those organizations that may want to provide additional support during the pandemic but might be uncertain as to where to start, Volunteer West Virginia has a number of recommendations. Some of those recommendations include creating and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) packs for at-risk populations, holding food drives, hosting virtual events, and more.

“Since receiving the applications, we see organizations are being really creative and doing unique things to engage volunteers during COVID-19,” Bryant said.

As the organization has only been receiving applications since last week, none of the projects have yet been funded. In terms of selecting programs to fund, it is looking for new volunteer projects that haven’t been done previously, address COVID-19, and impact many people locally by engaging a large number of volunteers and/or servicing a large number of community members. Projects must also adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Bryant said that an additional goal of the program is to encourage local organizations to think creatively in terms of supporting their communities during the pandemic, even if they don’t receive a grant.

“We hope that, even if organizations don’t get funded, this really starts a movement and that it inspires a lot of volunteerism and kindness during COVID-19 this fall and the end of the summer,” Bryant said. “This project has had such a huge response. We’re really surprised by the number of grant applications we’ve received already,” she added.

Grant applications will be accepted until October 1 or until the funds are expended. Those who would like to learn more or apply for a grant can do so on Volunteer West Virginia’s website.

