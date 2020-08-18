Advertisement

Organization to provide mini-grants for W.Va. COVID-19 projects

Be Kind Mini Grants - Volunteer W.Va.
Be Kind Mini Grants - Volunteer W.Va.(Volunteer W.Va.)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - The Charleston-based organization Volunteer West Virginia announced last week that it is taking applications for its Be Kin Mini-Grants, which it plans to give to organizations throughout the state to be used on projects designed to support the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The grants will be up to $500 each, and the organization has $14,000 total available for the program.

“The program is to inspire local organizations throughout the state to think about how they can do service projects and engage volunteers during this unprecedented time,” said Dana Bryant, Volunteer West Virginia’s communications coordinator.

Volunteer West Virginia is looking at proposals from organizations for projects that will support local communities in a variety of ways. And for those organizations that may want to provide additional support during the pandemic but might be uncertain as to where to start, Volunteer West Virginia has a number of recommendations. Some of those recommendations include creating and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) packs for at-risk populations, holding food drives, hosting virtual events, and more.

“Since receiving the applications, we see organizations are being really creative and doing unique things to engage volunteers during COVID-19,” Bryant said.

As the organization has only been receiving applications since last week, none of the projects have yet been funded. In terms of selecting programs to fund, it is looking for new volunteer projects that haven’t been done previously, address COVID-19, and impact many people locally by engaging a large number of volunteers and/or servicing a large number of community members. Projects must also adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Bryant said that an additional goal of the program is to encourage local organizations to think creatively in terms of supporting their communities during the pandemic, even if they don’t receive a grant.

“We hope that, even if organizations don’t get funded, this really starts a movement and that it inspires a lot of volunteerism and kindness during COVID-19 this fall and the end of the summer,” Bryant said. “This project has had such a huge response. We’re really surprised by the number of grant applications we’ve received already,” she added.

Grant applications will be accepted until October 1 or until the funds are expended. Those who would like to learn more or apply for a grant can do so on Volunteer West Virginia’s website.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for August 18th

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

What's Trending, 8/18/20

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jack Selby
An MLB accomplishment that will make you feel old, a potentially pregnant panda, and Brittany and Thomas create an ideal fajita.

News

UPDATE: 39 COVID-19 deaths, 861 cases reported in Ohio

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

New art shop to feature works from artists with developmental differences

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Since the Wood County Society opened the Artbeat Studio in August of 2019, it has offered a wide range of opportunities for artists with developmental differences to create impressive and eclectic works of art, often using upcycled materials. This week, that effort will be expanded when the Society and the studio open their new Art from the Heart Shop in downtown Parkersburg. The shop’s grand opening will be held on Thursday, August 20 at 1 P.M.

Latest News

News

Marietta Community Foundation and the Salvation Army to ensure Christmas gifts for children

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTAP
Although the holidays are several months away, Marietta Community Foundation is making sure that Santa is still coming to town for a thousand local children in need this Christmas.

News

DeWine set to announce high school sports plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ready to announce his plan for fall high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

UPDATE: 2 correctional officers fired for alleged role in murder suspect’s escape

Updated: 2 hours ago
Suspect in Wood County murder fled Boone County juvenile facility in June

News

Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

News

UPDATE: 4 COVID-19 deaths push W.Va. toll to 164

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Politics and the pandemic, COVID-19 color map challenged

Updated: 5 hours ago