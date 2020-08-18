Advertisement

New art shop to feature works from artists with developmental differences

By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 18, 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Since the Wood County Society opened the Artbeat Studio in August of 2019, it has offered a wide range of opportunities for artists with developmental differences to create impressive and eclectic works of art, often using upcycled materials. This week, that effort will be expanded when the Society and the studio open their new Art from the Heart Shop in downtown Parkersburg. The shop’s grand opening will be held on Thursday, August 20 at 1 P.M.

Artwork for sale at the shop will be created by Artbeat Studio artists and is the product of the continued growth of the studio over the last year.

“With the growth, expansion and collaboration of the studio over the past year, Wood County Society Artbeat Studio formalized plans prior to COVID-19 to open the Art from the Heart Shop in the spring. We delayed the opening due to COVID-19,” said Brandon Gress, the studio’s executive director.

Gress explained that the studio has provided its artists with opportunities to find greater inclusion in the community, and has encouraged awareness of the needs and contributions of those with developmental differences. The goal is for the shop to do the same.

“One of the most amazing opportunities for our artists is the ability to have full inclusion in our community...The impact in our community is vastly growing and Wood County Society is igniting a social movement to create a community that fosters and promotes inclusion, compassion, abundance, and accessibility for all individuals with disabilities,” Gress said.

During the grand opening and regular business operations at the shop, masks will be required, social distancing will be practiced, and proper sanitation practices will be followed.

Those who would like to learn more about the Artbeat Studio can find additional information on the website of the Wood County Society. 

