Obituary: Chris K. Wetzel

Chris K. Wetzel, 57, of Marietta went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born on March 22, 1963 to Thomas and Lynne Wetzel. He was a 1981 graduate of Marietta High School. Chris served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Midway in Japan for four years. He was a Boatswain's Mate Second Class (BM2) in the 2nd Division, Deck E5. Chris was well-respected by his shipmates and was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan.

Chris is survived by his mother, Lynne Groves, sister, Fawn Yeager, step-sister, Renee Hodge, and nieces and nephews; Danielle (Brandon) Ludwick, Adam (Shanin) Yeager, Matt (Kelly) Yeager, and Megan (Jeff) Gilbert, nine great nieces and nephews; Dylan, Estella, Mia, Madelynne, Alexis, Chloe, Zander, Mirabella and Zachary, as well as many beloved friends and his adored pets. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Wetzel, step-father, Jack Groves, step-sister, Valerie Mathers, his beloved companion Sandra Feick, and his dear friend, Jim Farley.

Chris desired to be cremated. His family will celebrate his life privately per special request from him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stiude.org.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.