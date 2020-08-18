Obituary: Florence Biggs Schlotterbeck

Florence Biggs Schlotterbeck, 73, of Marietta passed away at August 17, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born November 28, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Dorsal and Hazel Randolph Biggs.

Florence was a graduate of Meigs County High School and graduated from nursing school. She was a LPN at Marietta Memorial Hospital and later worked at “Wee Care Day Care” in Williamstown. She crocheted and loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids.

On September 15, 1973, she married John Schlotterbeck, Jr. who passed away on January 24, 2020. Florence is survived by her son John Ray III and daughters, Armindia Schaad and Juanita Schlotterbeck; 3 grandchildren: Annmarie, Layne and Kara. She is also survived by 2 brothers and 2 sisters: Wilford (Mildred) Biggs, Cheryl (Ed) McPherson, Janet Biggs, Denver (Maggie) Biggs and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday (August 21) at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Charles “Skip” Domigan officiating. Family will greet friends on Friday before the service from 9:00 until 11:00 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.