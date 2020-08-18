Obituary: Joseph M. Cummons

Joseph M. Cummons, 87, passed away August 17, 2020 with his family by his side in his home in Parkersburg, WV.

Joe was born August 15, 1933 to Howard and Alma Cummons in Parkersburg. He graduated Parkersburg High School in 1951 and went on to attend Mountain State College for two years and obtained an accounting certificate.

After that, he enlisted in the US Army and served three years, 2 of which were in East Africa.

In October 1957 he married Betty Lou Yeager.

His work history includes time spent at Ames, Corning, American Viscoe’s, Parkersburg Steel (Dover Parkersburg) as National Sales Manager, and Kelly Manufacturing in Olive Branch, Mississippi as National Sales Manager. He returned to Parkersburg to work with his son in the commercial laundry business, travelling and setting up accounts all over West Virginia and parts of Ohio. One shining accomplishment was selling enough equipment one year to be awarded a trip to Paris, France, Denmark, and Sweden.

Upon retirement, he and Betty were fortunate to be “snowbirds” and spend their winters in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Joe devoted much of his time serving in various civic organizations within the community. Vienna Masonic Lodge #172 for over 50 years, serving as the Secretary for a total of seventeen years and was also a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Parkersburg, Nemesis Shrine and American Legion Post 15, along with the United Commercial Travelers of Parkersburg Council #35, serving as the Secretary/Treasurer as well as on the Grand Council for several southern states. He was a member of Wayside United Methodist Church, serving as Treasurer, Financial Secretary, and various other committees.

In addition, he served as a volunteer at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital and served as a driver for the Shriner’s Hospital, driving children and their families to and from necessary appointments to Kentucky, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Mr. Cummons is survived by his wife, Betty, his four children and spouses, Gregory Cummons, Jefferey Cummons (Janice), Daniel Cummons, and Melinda Ward (Neal), 8 grandchildren, Jessica Hollingsworth (Darren), Karmyn Reese (Matt), Jared Cummons (Stephanie), Brandon Cummons (Amanda), Cayli Cummons, Staci Kupfner (Greg), Jamison Moss, and Taylor Moss, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, and 1 brother, Dave Cummons.

He is preceded in death by both his parents and his sister, Carolyn Gilmore.

Funeral services will be Thursday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Dr. David Caraco officiating. Interment will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by American Legion Post 15 and Masonic rites by Vienna Masonic Lodge 172.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

