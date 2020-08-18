Obituary: Mary McLaughlin Kiser

Mary McLaughlin Kiser was led into Heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ early the morning of August 17, 2020 with family by her side at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on April 26,1935 at home in Coraopolis, PA to the late Robert Roy and Kathleen (Twyford) McLaughlin. She graduated from Coraopolis High School in 1953 where she was known for her uncontrollable joyful hysterical laughter- a trait she's been known for her whole life.

In 1955 she married her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Charles Willard Kiser. She lived in Pittsburgh for a few years as they started a family, then to Houston, Texas for a while before ultimately settling in the Little Hocking area. Charles and Mary celebrated 65 years of marriage on February 12th of this year.

Throughout her lifetime she served her Lord Jesus Christ in many capacities teaching children and leading children’s music as well as serving as a caring pastor’s wife that ministered to her church family. She served at many churches over the years and at Lighthouse Baptist Church of Vincent OH since 1985 when she and Pastor Chuck along with a few young couples started that ministry.

She was a dedicated homemaker interested in flowers, gardening, and sewing but her focus was always in cultivating a family bond that has been the foundation of a very dose family. She supported her kids and grandkids in all their endeavors, whether it was school or church events, music programs, or sports of all kinds.

After her kids were raised, she studied Accounting at Washington Technical College then worked for many years for Jo K Gibson CPA in Marietta.

She is survived by her husband Charles Kiser as well as their three daughters, Diane (George) Massar of Little Hocking, OH; Jo (Tom) Gibson of Vincent, OH; and Kimberley (JR) Krupinski of Little Hocking, OH. Mary had seven beloved grandkids: Georgia Massar, Zachary (April) Gibson, Melody (Kevin) Hadsall, Elijah (Vanessa) Gibson, Alaina (Casey) Phillis, Joseph Krupinski III, and Demichelle Krupinski. She had nine great grandkids she adored: Autumn, Cameron, Lukus, Elisha, Mikel, Noah, Isaiah, Violet, and Alison. She is also survived by her sister Wanda Campbell of Natrona Heights, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert McLaughlin and William Lebak as well as three sisters, Margaret Ciccone, Lucille Green, and Rose Miles.

There will be a private family service at Rockland cemetery. ^

The memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday August 22, 2020 at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Pastor Rob Vernon officiating. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service.

