Obituary: Rhonda (Jones) Little

Rhonda (Jones) Little, 67, of St Marys, passed away August 13, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

She was born September 19, 1952 in Pennsboro, WV.

Rhonda is survived by her partner, Larry Heater; her children Mitchell and his wife, Pamela, and Brian Little; grandchildren Aaron and Austin Little; sisters Carrie Hall, Carolyn (Bob) Tilley, Maxine Jones, Sheila (Mark) Ginanni; numerous nieces and nephews, and her special cat Sheba.

She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Enith Wyvonne Jones; sisters JoAnne (Towner) Roberts and Sandra Irwin.

Rhonda was a caring and compassionate mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved all and was loved by all. Rhonda will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The memorial service will be held at a later date that has yet to be determined due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

