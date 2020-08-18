Advertisement

Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The baseball game between Cincinnati and Kansas City scheduled for Tuesday will be played as part of a doubleheader Wednesday so that the Reds can do additional testing after a player tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Players, coaches and other members of the Reds organization were retested for the coronavirus Saturday and Sunday after one player was sidelined because of a positive result.

The final two games of a series against Pittsburgh at Great American Ball Park were postponed, and the Reds were planning to fly into Kansas City early Tuesday.

