Saint Marys High School football practice resumes

Coaches and players excited to be back on football field
By Angel Thompson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Saint Marys, W.Va (WTAP) - Saint Marys High School coaches and players excited to return to practice.

“It feels so much better to finally get to throw the football and to be back out here with my friends. We all been quarantined for a while, haven’t been able to see them or even touch a football here in the past few months,” said Brennan Boron, senior quarterback.

Coach Jodi Mote says the team will wear masks and they have five pods to social distance when possible and will do a lot of cleaning but having sports back is important.

“Well, I just think all these student-athletes need sports...big time. Obviously, you’re dealing with the sport of football but it’s just so critical for these young men throughout our state of West Virginia to back into playing the sport of football,” said Jodi Mote, coach.

Quarterback Brennan Boron is a senior and says he is just hoping to have a season.

“I’m just nervous that they’re going to end of cancelling the season but so far right now we’re out here first day of practice...it’s looking good...it’s looking like we’re going to get to play this year.”

He says he hopes that the team will can go farther in the playoffs this year.

Saint Marys will play Roane County in a scrimmage game on August 29th.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

