Advertisement

Salango taxes on Justice again in Parkersburg stops

Says governor calls him "inexperienced" while adopting his ideas
(WSAZ)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Republican Jim Justice is considered a favorite to win re-election this fall, but his Democratic opponent is actively campaigning across West Virginia.

Ben Salango Tuesday made several stops in Parkersburg, including a meeting Tuesday morning with members of the West Virginia Building Trades at their Dudley Avenue headquarters.

Salango is a Kanawha County commissioner.

Justice has frequently criticized Salango at his COVID-19 briefings, calling him, among other things, “young and inexperienced”.

When we brought that up to Salango Tuesday, he noted Justice, in dealing with the pandemic, claimed as his own ideas responses to outbreaks at nursing homes and day care centers, responses originally enacted by Salango’s fellow commissioners to outbreaks in Kanawha County.

”When we came out and started testing nursing home residents, about 30 days later, the governor thought it was a good idea and adopted our program,” Salango noted. “When we tested our day care workers, he thought it was a good idea; he started doing it. We launched a business program, he thought it was a good idea, so he did it.”

Salango says he has been actively making stops throughout West Virginia, and plans more visits to the area later this fall.

He also made stops Tuesday at the Das Rookhaus sandwich shop, the Wood County Vocational-Technical Center and the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, where he met with fellow Democratic candidates for the state senate and Parkersburg City Council.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drop box to be installed at Washington County elections office

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Secure drop box to be installed in Washington County

News

Marietta Girl Scouts clean up Kroger Wetlands

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Girl scouts pick up litter and repaint Kroger Wetlands sign

News

DeWine allows high school sports to continue amid pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Ohio governor allows high school sports, with restrictions

News

West Virginia cancels elk tours due to virus concerns

Updated: 55 minutes ago
West Virginia officials have decided to cancel elk tours this year due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Organization to provide mini-grants for W.Va. COVID-19 projects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
The Charleston-based organization Volunteer West Virginia announced last week that it is taking applications for its Be Kin Mini-Grants, which it plans to give to organizations throughout the state to be used on projects designed to support the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Forecast for August 18th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

What's Trending, 8/18/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
An MLB accomplishment that will make you feel old, a potentially pregnant panda, and Brittany and Thomas create an ideal fajita.

News

UPDATE: 39 COVID-19 deaths, 861 cases reported in Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

New art shop to feature works from artists with developmental differences

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Since the Wood County Society opened the Artbeat Studio in August of 2019, it has offered a wide range of opportunities for artists with developmental differences to create impressive and eclectic works of art, often using upcycled materials. This week, that effort will be expanded when the Society and the studio open their new Art from the Heart Shop in downtown Parkersburg. The shop’s grand opening will be held on Thursday, August 20 at 1 P.M.

News

Marietta Community Foundation and the Salvation Army to ensure Christmas gifts for children

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTAP
Although the holidays are several months away, Marietta Community Foundation is making sure that Santa is still coming to town for a thousand local children in need this Christmas.