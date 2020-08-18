Salango taxes on Justice again in Parkersburg stops

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Republican Jim Justice is considered a favorite to win re-election this fall, but his Democratic opponent is actively campaigning across West Virginia.

Ben Salango Tuesday made several stops in Parkersburg, including a meeting Tuesday morning with members of the West Virginia Building Trades at their Dudley Avenue headquarters.

Salango is a Kanawha County commissioner.

Justice has frequently criticized Salango at his COVID-19 briefings, calling him, among other things, “young and inexperienced”.

When we brought that up to Salango Tuesday, he noted Justice, in dealing with the pandemic, claimed as his own ideas responses to outbreaks at nursing homes and day care centers, responses originally enacted by Salango’s fellow commissioners to outbreaks in Kanawha County.

”When we came out and started testing nursing home residents, about 30 days later, the governor thought it was a good idea and adopted our program,” Salango noted. “When we tested our day care workers, he thought it was a good idea; he started doing it. We launched a business program, he thought it was a good idea, so he did it.”

Salango says he has been actively making stops throughout West Virginia, and plans more visits to the area later this fall.

He also made stops Tuesday at the Das Rookhaus sandwich shop, the Wood County Vocational-Technical Center and the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, where he met with fellow Democratic candidates for the state senate and Parkersburg City Council.

