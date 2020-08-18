Advertisement

Washington County Fair Board wants cat shelter to go

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair Board tells the nonprofit organization, “Friends of Forgotten Felines” to leave the fairgrounds.

Some residents say there is a problem with the cats wandering around the bike path. As of yesterday, the Fair Board told the nonprofit to remove the cats within ten days or the board would take possession of them.

The city is working with the shelter to find a solution to help with the problem. One possibility is to create a special section for the cats at the Jackson Hill dog park in Marietta.

We think that by working with them and giving them a solution to the problem that they’re faced with the city can be a good partner with them. And help them and give them a space up at the park.

Josh Schlicher, Marietta Mayor

The cat shelter currently holds 35 cats in its barn at the fairground. The organization’s president, Brenda Poynter says, “There’s nothing more that we can do but to try and keep the cats healthy and keep the numbers down.”

The organization will be meeting with the fair board at 7 p.m. Thursday.

