WVU Parkersburg begins virtual fall semester

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - WV.U Parkersburg begins virtual fall semester. Although classes have returned virtually, there will still be 25 percent of classes that will be in-person such as technical programs like welding.

The computer lab is also available for students who do not have the internet connection at home and professors can book zoom sessions in the lab, students just need to book the time in advance

“It’s a different semester but it’s an exciting semester just as good and we’re trying to do everything in the safest way possible but still providing the highest quality of instruction for our students,” said Chris Gilmer, WVU Parkersburg, president.

Gilmer says enrollment is up 22% from the last fall semester and the college will be enrolling students until Friday.

