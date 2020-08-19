100th year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The 19th amendment granted women the constitutional right to vote and was a historical milestone for women’s voting rights in America.

Kathy Stoltz is on the board of directors for the Wood County League of Women Voters and on the board for the League of Women Voters for the state of West Virginia. Stoltz says the league was also formed 100 years ago and that is also a huge milestone.

“The purpose of found it at that point was in anticipation of the amendment passing, Kathy Stoltz, Wood County LWV/West Virginia LWV, board of directors. It would be an organization that would help women learn about government and how to use their vote become informed about it.”

However, this amendment did not apply to all women. Black women were not granted the right to vote until the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Monica Jones is the chief diversity officers and associate dean of students at Marietta College.

“Although we do celebrate suffrages at that time, that was a collection of white women and black women weren’t even invited to the Seneca Falls Convention in New York and so we’re talking women who were purposely excluded from that convention,” said Monica Jones.

Even after black women received the right to vote, there were many other voter suppression tactics to keep them from voting. Today, black people in urban communities still forms of voter suppression.

Election Day is November 3rd, there are many ways to cast your vote including mail-in ballots.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.