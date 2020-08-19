Advertisement

2 ‘Project Parkersburg’ defendants headed to federal prison

Local, state and federal authorities announced the results of the "Project Parkersburg" multi-state drug investigation in October 2018.
Local, state and federal authorities announced the results of the "Project Parkersburg" multi-state drug investigation in October 2018.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - Two Wood County residents who pleaded guilty as part of the 2018 “Project Parkersburg” multi-state drug investigation were sentenced to prison Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Charleston.

Amanda Atkinson, 44, of Vienna, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and one year of supervised release, and Michael Holley, Jr., 37, of Parkersburg, was sentenced to 77 months in prison and four years of supervised release, according to the “office of U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.

Atkinson admitted to using a cellphone to facilitate drug trafficking, while Holley admitted do distributing between methamtphetamine between February and July 2018, Stuart’s office said.

“Project Parkersburg was an extraordinary law enforcement operation that successfully dismantled a major network of drug traffickers,” Stuart said. “Today’s sentencings bring the total number of federal defendants sentenced to 10, with additional defendants still awaiting sentencing. My team is laser-focused on shuttering drug trafficking organizations before any more of our kids and communities fall victim.” 

Authorities described Project Parkersburg as a “major takedown and dismantling of a multi-state drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing methamphetamine and heroin.”

The investigation involving local, state and federal authorities resulted in at least 29 people being charged in federal and state court and the seizure of 121 pounds of ICE methamphetamine, six kilograms of cocaine, 217 grams of heroin and 478 grams of fentanyl.

Four suspects charged in federal court, Aurelius Edmonds, Terrence McGuirk, Michael Rhodes and Antoine Terry, are awaiting sentencing later this year, Stuart’s office said.

