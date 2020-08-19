Capito: Mail-in vote issue will be worked out

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin recently has been critical of what he sees as efforts to undermine mail-in voting for the upcoming election.

But his Republican counterpart, Shelley Moore Capito, believes Congress already has taken steps to ensure a safe and accurate election count this fall.

Capito, who was at Governor Jim Justice’s coronavirus briefing Wednesday, said money was allocated at the federal level for election security, and praised West Virginia’s Secretary of State, Mac Warner, for a successful absentee ballot process during the June 9th primary.

”And I’m sorry we have this controversy with the post office, quite frankly,” Capito said, “but I think we’re on the way to smoothing it out, and regaining the faith our ballots will get there on time, safely and be counted in the proper manner.”

The U.S. postmaster general announced Tuesday, any changes to the postal service will be suspended until after the election.

But Manchin, in a statement, said mail sorting machines and other equipment already removed had not yet been reinstated.

